James W. Gipson, Jr.

Sept. 18, 1952—Oct. 18, 2021

LAKE GEORGE — James W. Gipson, Jr., 69, passed away on Monday, October 18, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital.

He was born in Greenpoint, NY on September 18, 1952, the son of James and Thelma (Jones) Gipson.

James was a veteran serving with the US Army before being honorably discharged in 1973 and continued to serve with the Army Reserve until in 1977.

He was employed for many years with the New York City Department of Sanitation.

James is predeceased by his daughter, Dawn Golaszewski.

In addition to his parents, James and Thelma Gipson of Lake George, he is survived by his children: James Gipson of Glendale, Stephen Gipson of Rocky Point, and Stacey Vecchione of Valley Stream. James is also survived by his siblings: Debbie Pettit, Thomas Gipson, Barbara Beatty, and Dorothy Kircher; along with many loving grandchildren; and his loving dog Max.

Family and friends may call from 2-5:30 p.m. on Thursday, October 21, 2021 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury, NY 12801, with a funeral service to follow.

Burial will be held privately of the family at a later date.

Those who wish may leave online condolence by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.

