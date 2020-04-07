× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Oct. 20, 1944 — April 3, 2020

HUDSON FALLS — James W. Burton, 75, of the Boulevard, and formerly of Indian Lake, passed away Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Oct. 20, 1944 in Elberton, Georgia, he was the son of the late Willie G. and Elsie M. (Devins) Burton. He was a graduate of Plattsburgh High School and attended Albany Business School.

On Sept. 12, 1964, he married Donna King at the First Baptist Church of Indian Lake.

Jim worked for many years at Chimney Mountain Craftsman as vice president, manager of finishing, final assembly and shipping. He retired in 1989. He and Donna moved to Hudson Falls in 2012.

Jim enjoyed golf and traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Florida and Maine. He liked going to the Racino in Saratoga Springs, Turning Stone and Foxwoods. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying basketball, soccer, following Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and the New York Yankees. His favorite sporting events were that of his children and grandchildren. He was always there cheering them on.