Oct. 20, 1944 — April 3, 2020
HUDSON FALLS — James W. Burton, 75, of the Boulevard, and formerly of Indian Lake, passed away Friday morning, April 3, 2020 at Glens Falls Hospital.
Born on Oct. 20, 1944 in Elberton, Georgia, he was the son of the late Willie G. and Elsie M. (Devins) Burton. He was a graduate of Plattsburgh High School and attended Albany Business School.
On Sept. 12, 1964, he married Donna King at the First Baptist Church of Indian Lake.
Jim worked for many years at Chimney Mountain Craftsman as vice president, manager of finishing, final assembly and shipping. He retired in 1989. He and Donna moved to Hudson Falls in 2012.
Jim enjoyed golf and traveling, especially to Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Florida and Maine. He liked going to the Racino in Saratoga Springs, Turning Stone and Foxwoods. He was an avid sports fan, enjoying basketball, soccer, following Tom Brady and the New England Patriots and the New York Yankees. His favorite sporting events were that of his children and grandchildren. He was always there cheering them on.
Survivors include his loving wife of 55 years, Donna Burton; their children, Jodi (Mark) Williams of Penrose, North Carolina, Karen (Jimmy) McCane of Queensbury, and Jamie Burton of Hudson Falls; five grandchildren, Benjamin (Haley) Meade, Amber (T.J.) Raines, Kyle Williams, Megan McCane, Lucas McCane, Lance and Brad Williams; one great grandchild, Peighton Raines with another great grandchild due to be born this fall; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Donald and Debby King; and his nephew, Jason King.
There are no calling hours scheduled.
Graveside services in Cedar River Cemetery will be conducted at a date and time to be announced.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Miller Funeral Home, 6357 State Route 30, Indian Lake.
To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com.
