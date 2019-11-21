{{featured_button_text}}

Sept. 27, 1935 — Nov. 17, 2019

KINGSBURY — James Tracy Hirst, 84, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at the Albany Medical Center.

Born in Whitehall on Sept. 27, 1935, he was the son of the late James A. Hirst and Theresa (Minor) Hirst.

James graduated from Whitehall High School in the class of 1953. After high school he worked for the Imperial Paint Company in Queensbury, before being drafted into the U.S. Army during the Vietnam War era. He was very proud to have served in Germany and rose to the rank of Specialist Five E5. After his active duty service, he returned to his job at Imperial Paint, ultimately retiring from Ciba Geigy. Upon discharge from the Army National Guard of New York, he completed 22 years in the military. James was a member of the Whitehall American Legion, Post 83.

On Aug. 1, 1964, he married the love of his life, Carol Cummings. Together, they enjoyed 55 years of happy married life.

James was an active member of the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Falls, serving as a deacon.

He was an avid supporter of the New York Yankees and the New York Giants.

As well as being predeceased by his parents, he was predeceased by his stepmother, Mary Hirst.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Carol Hirst; his two daughters, Catherine Gaffney (Charles) of Fremont, New Hampshire and Kelly Caley (Bruce) of Quincy, Massachusetts; his grandson, Michael Gaffney; his granddaughters, Rebecca Caley and Meagan Gaffney; as well as a niece and nephews.

Friends may call from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 25, at the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Falls, on 9 River St. in Hudson Falls.

A memorial service will follow the calling hour at 11 a.m. Monday at the First Presbyterian Church, with the Rev. Michael Plank, pastor, officiating.

A reception will follow the services at the church.

A military service will be given by the Whitehall American Legion, Post 83.

Interment with full military honors will be held at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 26, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, in the town of Stillwater.

The family requests that any donations be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Hudson Falls, 9 River St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences and floral tributes may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of James Hirst as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments