James T. Powers, Ph.D.

Outside of his professional activities, his interests included the Powers and Dwyer family genealogies, his baseball card collections, folk music, stamp and coin collecting, and, most of all, his grandchildren. He continued where his parents left off and spent much of his free time researching family genealogies. He returned to baseball card collecting when his sons were young, telling stories of purchasing packs of 1956 Topps for 5-cents at Collin’s Newsroom while waiting for the Broad Acres Bus. He still listened to ‘60s and ‘70s folk music . . . and he would proudly tell folks that he never had a driver’s license.

Well, if it were it up to him, then that would be it. However, it is not. Dr. Powers was every bit as described above, and he will be remembered for all of it. But he was more. Dr. Powers was Jim. He was Jimmy. He was Daddy. He was Dad. He was Grandpa…actually, he wasn’t just Grandpa, he was the biggest-hearted Grandpa that there ever could be. He was Santa Claus. He was funny. He was a historian. He was smart. His faith was steadfast, and in the words of his dear friend, there’s no doubt about where he is now. Look down upon us always, and know that you are loved as much as you loved us. Always and forever.