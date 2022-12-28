June 12, 1935 – Dec. 17, 2022

QUEENSBURY — James T. Kneeshaw passed away peacefully at home with his longtime life partner, Betty Little, by his side. Early in his youth, his parents Sylvester and Grace Hickey Kneeshaw moved north from the Bronx, settling in Bolton Landing. He graduated from Bolton High School and SUNY Plattsburgh with teaching and administrative degrees.

Following his first-year teaching in Trumansburg, NY, he decided he wanted to join the Navy, serving for five years. He was very proud of his service for our country. He completed flight school training in Pensacola, FL and was assigned to Replacement Air Group VF-121 and trained to fly the F3H Demon Aircraft, becoming a “Demon Driver” Pilot in Fighter Squadron VF-151 Carrier Air Group 15, which was assigned to the USS Coral Sea. There he made the first of his 200 landings on May 17, 1960, in the Western Pacific, achieving the designation of being a Double Centurion Naval Aviator. Completing his active-duty military service in July 1962, he then became a reservist in the Navy Reserve Unit in Glens Falls.

In 1962 he and his family returned to Bolton Landing, owning, and operating the Rondack Motel and the Nearby Cottages while beginning a second career as a member of the faculty of Queensbury School, retiring as high school principal in 1990.

After enjoying retirement for many years, a phone call from a colleague brought him to Ticonderoga Central School where he was named the interim school superintendent for three years.

After spending several years sailing the East Coast on his 42’ sailboat, he once again returned to Bolton Landing and with his son, Skip, and built a home on South Farm Road.

In his newly found retirement, he hiked the Adirondack High Peaks; joined the local Glens Falls road-runners; ran NY, Ottawa and Montreal marathons; skied Gore Mt.; was on their Ski Patrol; traveled; and best of all, spent time recreating and traveling with Betty, his children, their families and his many friends.

Active in the community, he served on the Bolton Planning and Zoning Boards and worked summers on the newly formed Lake George Marine Patrol. He joined the Civil Air Patrol as well. Most recently he completed 17 years of service with the Lake George Park Commission Board of Directors, applying his life’s passion for the protection of Lake George.

He is survived by his four children: Holly Kneeshaw of Lake George, her daughter Heather (Brian) Rush and their daughters Kennedy and Leah; her daughter Hannah Elmer and her son Owen.

Wendy (Garry) Campbell of Scotia, their sons Colin (Liz) and their children Patrick and Hazel; Conor (Nancy); Aiden (Megan). and daughters Shannon (Curtis) Rich and their children Madison, Rowan, Max, and Bailey; Delaney (Logan) Brennan and their daughter Hadley; and Sloanie (Alex).

Kelly (Dan) Albro, of Coventry, RI and their five sons; Nate (Jane) and daughter Aria: Keaton (Katrina), Addison, Quinn (Paloma), and Zack.

His son, James “Skip” (DeDe) Kneeshaw of Bolton Landing and their children Kelsey and Caleb (Emily). He leaves behind his two sisters: Elizabeth Rehm (Walter) and Maureen Ferris (Russ), both of Bolton Landing.

Living on Glen Lake, Jim enjoyed the company of his longtime partner Betty Little and her extended family, her children; Elizabeth, David, Rob, Thom, Carolyn, Luke, their spouses and 18 grandchildren, who affectionately called him “Papa Jim.”

He made many friends throughout the North Country, driving thousands of miles attending events in the large 45th Senate District that Betty represented. He celebrated her many successes and was truly a valued companion and partner.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 4:00-7:00 p.m., at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury NY, 12804. A Celebration of Jim’s Life will follow at The Queensbury Hotel at 7:30 p.m., where friends will be encouraged to share their recollections and stories.

Interment will take place on January 4, 2023 at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville with full military honors.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be directed to the Double H Serious Fun Camp, 97 Hidden Valley Road, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.