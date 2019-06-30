May 18, 1949 — June 28, 2019 HUDSON FALLS — James T. Ellis Sr., 70, of Elizabeth Street, passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Washington Center in Argyle.
Born on May 18, 1949 in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Richard Ellis and Doris Ellis Stott.
He married his first wife, Eleanor Whiting Ellis in South Glens Falls and his second wife, the late Mary Roberts Ellis in Fort Edward.
He loved going to Hudson Falls Juckett Park, playing bingo and he was so proud that he taught his son, Tom, how to drive. He was also so proud of Jason Hammond for enlisting in the National Guard, who now is in bootcamp.
James dearly loved his aunt, Margaret Miner, who passed away before him. Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Robert Ellis, who passed away in 1964.
Survivors left to remember James are his children, Robert Ellis and his wife, Kateria, of South Glens Falls, Scott Ellis of Hudson Falls and James Ellis Jr. and his companion, Tonya Bradway, Cheryl Ellis of Hudson Falls and the son, whom he lived with, Tom Ellis of Hudson Falls; one sister, Margaret Bennett and her husband, Ray, of Fort Edward; his “Big Sister,” Roseann Curry of Fort Edward; his “grandson,” Snuggle the Dog, who loved him for all the food grandpa gave him; and his beloved grandchildren.
Calling hour will be from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday, July 3, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls.
Prayers will be offered at noon at the funeral home.
Following the prayers, burial will be at Union Cemetery in the town of Fort Edward.
Dad would want to thank Danielle Hammond for what she does for the family, and also his sons, Tom and Scott, for taking care of him his last days. Also, the family would like to thank Washington Center Day Program and the Renal Center in Glens Falls for the wonderful care given to James.
Memorial donations may be sent to the Washington Center Day Program, 4573 NY-40, Argyle, NY 12809.
Online Condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
