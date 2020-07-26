Nov. 1, 1951 — July 21, 2020

GLENS FALLS — James “Sully” H. Sullivan, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Born on November 1, 1951 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Gerald and Hilda (Passino) Sullivan.

Sully was kind, outgoing, even-tempered, fun-loving, and his life was centered around his family and friends. Sully would say that his two children were his greatest accomplishments. He was very proud of his daughter Tia, who is a wonderful mother and successful professional, and his son Ryan, a very talented musician. He admired them as individuals and the contributions they have made thus far. Sully enjoyed many activities and was always open to new adventures which included skydiving, extreme skiing and scuba diving. He also enjoyed boating, racquetball, golfing, and reading crime mysteries.

He was a successful salesman in the boating business and in real estate. He was very likable and as a salesman, people appreciated his integrity. Sully was also a bar manager in many restaurants over the years in Lake George, Vermont, Colorado and California.