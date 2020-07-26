Nov. 1, 1951 — July 21, 2020
GLENS FALLS — James “Sully” H. Sullivan, 68, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Born on November 1, 1951 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late Gerald and Hilda (Passino) Sullivan.
Sully was kind, outgoing, even-tempered, fun-loving, and his life was centered around his family and friends. Sully would say that his two children were his greatest accomplishments. He was very proud of his daughter Tia, who is a wonderful mother and successful professional, and his son Ryan, a very talented musician. He admired them as individuals and the contributions they have made thus far. Sully enjoyed many activities and was always open to new adventures which included skydiving, extreme skiing and scuba diving. He also enjoyed boating, racquetball, golfing, and reading crime mysteries.
He was a successful salesman in the boating business and in real estate. He was very likable and as a salesman, people appreciated his integrity. Sully was also a bar manager in many restaurants over the years in Lake George, Vermont, Colorado and California.
Sully was married twice and continued long-lasting relationships with his former spouses, Irene Murray and Amy Sullivan. He also maintained connections with their families, which is a testament to his generosity of spirit and affability.
He was predeceased by his parents, Gerald and Hilda Sullivan.
His survivors include his daughter, Tia Hock, her spouse, Erika Hock and their three children: Cameron Hock, Caden Hock, and Callan Hock; his son, Ryan Sullivan; his brother, John Sullivan, his wife, Debbie Sullivan and their three children: James Sullivan, Casey Burns, and Mark Sullivan; his sister, Jan Sullivan, her husband, Ed Cuoco and their two children: Nicola and Andrew Cuoco.
Relatives and friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Singleton Sullivan Potter Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury. Due to current regulations, masks are mandatory to enter the building and only 40 people are allowed in the building at one time.
Donations in his memory can be made to the Family Service Association of Glens Fallls, Inc., 150 Warren St., Glens Falls, NY 12801 for the Adopt A Family Program, where Sully volunteered his time over the holiday seasons.
Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting our website at sbfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.