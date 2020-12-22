KINGSBURY—On Friday, December 18, 2020, James Sullivan, 90 years young, loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and great-great-grandfather, passed away to be reunited with his beloved soulmate, Nancy in Heaven.

Born March 18, 1930, he was raised in Ossining, the son of the late Paul and Julianna Sullivan, with his siblings, John, Helen, Paul, and Kenny. He graduated from Ossining High School in 1948.

On September 2, 1951, Jim married the love of his life, Nancy at St Ann’s Church in Ossining. They went on to raise their five children in Ossining and in Dannamora. He coached basketball and baseball for Chris and Jimmy for many years and Scott loved doing projects with him. He was always a hard worker and always put his family first.

He joined the US Army and fought proudly for his country as a Corporal in the Korean War where he was injured and received a Purple Heart.

He became an officer at Sing Sing Prison in 1954. He went on to be promoted to Deputy Warden at Clinton Correctional Facility in 1976-1983. Then, in 1983, he became the Warden of Sing Sing Prison, where he retired in 1988.