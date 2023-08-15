May 27, 1992—July 21, 2023

QUEENSBURY — James Strong, passed away on Friday, July 21, 2023, at his home.

Born on May 27, 1992, in Glens Falls, he was the son of Eileen (McCullough) Strong and the late Randy Strong.

Jimmy graduated from Glens Falls High School in 2011. For over 10 years, he was employed at Finch Paper.

He loved country music and was an avid New York Yankees Fan. He loved his dog, Bailey. Jimmy was very proud to be an uncle.

In addition to his father, James he was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Gordon Strong; maternal grandparents, Francis and Patricia McCullough; his uncles: Fred and Jeff Strong.

Left to cherish his memory include his mother, Eileen Strong; his siblings: Jared Strong of Queensbury and Nicole (Conor) MacJarrett of South Glens Falls; his nephew, Aiden MacJarrett of South Glens Falls; his paternal grandmother, Margaret Strong of Gansevoort; his aunts and uncles: Connie (Sheldon) Smith of Gansevoort, Tina (Paul) Mulready of Queensbury, Gordon (Kathy) Strong of Northumberland, and Mary (Gary) Tofinchio of Coeymanns, NY; and several cousins.

At the family’s request there will be no calling hours.

A Funeral Mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19, 2023, at St. Mary’s Church, 62 Warren St. in Glens Falls.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

Memorial donations in Jimmy’s memory can be made to South Glens Falls Marathon Dance, 6 Bluebird Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Arrangements are in the care of the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.