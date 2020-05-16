James Steven Yole

Jim spent many years working as a union journeyman sprinklerfitter for the Local Sprinklerfitters Union 669. He was a member of the Sons of The American Legion Post 574 and a member of The American Legion Riders. He loved to ride his trike, which he was always polishing up and buying accessories for. Jim loved to go to casinos, and we will never understand how he had countless video poker apps on his phone but could never figure out how to Google. Jim could always be found on his stool, smoking his cigar, and looking up food recipes. He was a total foodie, like his daughter and granddaughter. The self-proclaimed inventor was always working on a hundred projects, most of which he never finished. Jim also loved going on cruises with his family, seeking out all the food places on the ships. He always looked forward to his Vintage Cars or Harley Davidson calendars he got at Christmas each year. Jim’s love for his cats Mollie, Mitzie, and Meeka was never ending, and he was always showing off pictures of his newest great grand dog, Kodiak. His family is determined to keep his memory alive and to never take anything for granted.