June 28, 1950 — May 14, 2020
FORT ANN — James Steven Yole, 69, of Baldwin Corners, passed away unexpectedly on May 14, 2020 at his home.
Born June 28, 1950 in Glens Falls, he was the son of the late John E. and Marion H. (Benway) Yole.
Jim spent many years working as a union journeyman sprinklerfitter for the Local Sprinklerfitters Union 669. He was a member of the Sons of The American Legion Post 574 and a member of The American Legion Riders. He loved to ride his trike, which he was always polishing up and buying accessories for. Jim loved to go to casinos, and we will never understand how he had countless video poker apps on his phone but could never figure out how to Google. Jim could always be found on his stool, smoking his cigar, and looking up food recipes. He was a total foodie, like his daughter and granddaughter. The self-proclaimed inventor was always working on a hundred projects, most of which he never finished. Jim also loved going on cruises with his family, seeking out all the food places on the ships. He always looked forward to his Vintage Cars or Harley Davidson calendars he got at Christmas each year. Jim’s love for his cats Mollie, Mitzie, and Meeka was never ending, and he was always showing off pictures of his newest great grand dog, Kodiak. His family is determined to keep his memory alive and to never take anything for granted.
Besides his parents, James was predeceased by his sister Raydeen (Dee) Garvin.
Survivors include his loving wife of 46 years, Sandra Yole of Fort Ann; his daughter, Heidi Wilson (Lake George); his sons and daughters in law, David and Cheryl Yole (Arizona), Jimmy and Beth Yole (Fort Ann), and Jason Yole and Stephanie Schmidt (Arizona); his beloved grandchildren, Dylan Yole (Arizona), Andrew and Jamie Wilson (Louisiana), Mercedes and Mike Keeley (Granville), and Dan Yole (Fort Ann); and his two brothers in law, Jim Garvin (Queensbury) and Bob Ricciardelli (Fort Ann); as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, and great grandchildren.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim may be made to The Wound Center at Glens Falls Hospital, 100 Park St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.
Arrangements are under the care of Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main Street, in Hudson Falls.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
