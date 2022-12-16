Sept. 18, 1926—Dec. 12, 2022

GLENS FALLS — James S. Morrison, 96, passed away on Monday, Dec. 12, 2022, at the Glens Falls Hospital.

Born on Sept. 18, 1926, in Fort Edward, he was the son of the late Cyrus Glen and Helen (Harrington) Morrison.

He proudly served his country with the United States Navy in 1944. After leaving the Navy, James became a police officer for the Glens Falls Police Department. After serving his community, he retired in 1988 as acting sergeant. He was a member of several gun ranges in the area.

James enjoyed hunting, fishing, and spending time with friends and family.

He married the love of his life, Mary Preston on February 19, 1950. They spent a wonderful 58 years of marriage together until her passing in 2008.

Left to cherish his memory include his two sons: Harold W. Morrison and his wife, Joy, and James P. Morrison and his wife, Carol; his grandsons: Kristopher P. Morrison, James Stanley Morrison and his wife, Emily; and their sons: Colin and Tylor; and granddaughter, Mary Elizabeth Reynolds and her husband, Paul; his step-grandchildren: Jessica Mattison, Robert Westlake, Anthony Vaughn and Cody Vaughn; his step-great-granddaughter, Kayla Mattison; as well as several nieces and nephews.

At James’s request, there will be no calling hours.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022, at the St. Mary’s Cemetery, 225 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

Donations in James memory can be made to the Glens Falls Police Benevolent Association, 42 Ridge St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are in the care of M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY 12828. To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.