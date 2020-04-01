Dec. 4, 1929 — March 19, 2020

ARGYLE — James Rolland Armstrong, 90, died peacefully, Thursday evening, March 19, 2020, at Slate Valley Complex Nursing Home in Granville, where he had resided tor two years due to Alzheimer’s Disease. His wife, Dale was at his side.

Jim was born on Dec. 4, 1929, to James Kellogg Armstrong and Gertrude M. (Robbins) in Ticonderoga.

Jim spent his early years in the north woods, where his father worked as a guide and trapper. He loved the quiet woods and was happiest there.

In 1948, he graduated from Woestina High School and two years later was drafted by the U.S. Army. Serving in post war Germany, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal.

Back in New York, he worked as a printer at Chase Bag and he retired years later from the Maintenance and Security Department at ACC.

When not working, Jim was able to work with his boys to build a long home with beautiful stonework and fireplace. Preparing early for retirement, he bought a farm in Argyle covered by acres of forest. There he built his own log home with stonework and fireplace. It glowed under his care.