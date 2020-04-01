James Rolland Armstrong
0 entries

James Rolland Armstrong

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Dec. 4, 1929 — March 19, 2020

ARGYLE — James Rolland Armstrong, 90, died peacefully, Thursday evening, March 19, 2020, at Slate Valley Complex Nursing Home in Granville, where he had resided tor two years due to Alzheimer’s Disease. His wife, Dale was at his side.

Jim was born on Dec. 4, 1929, to James Kellogg Armstrong and Gertrude M. (Robbins) in Ticonderoga.

Jim spent his early years in the north woods, where his father worked as a guide and trapper. He loved the quiet woods and was happiest there.

In 1948, he graduated from Woestina High School and two years later was drafted by the U.S. Army. Serving in post war Germany, he was honorably discharged with the rank of Corporal.

Back in New York, he worked as a printer at Chase Bag and he retired years later from the Maintenance and Security Department at ACC.

When not working, Jim was able to work with his boys to build a long home with beautiful stonework and fireplace. Preparing early for retirement, he bought a farm in Argyle covered by acres of forest. There he built his own log home with stonework and fireplace. It glowed under his care.

The rural cemetery at South Argyle Presbyterian Church was totally overgrown by brush. Jim and his boys reclaimed the land and totally refurbished the cemetery. For many years Jim was its Sexton and Caretaker.

When he married Evelyn Durkee, Jim became an instant stepparent to her seven children, Crosby Durkee (Cheryl), Donna Peters (Frank) and Jim Durkee. Predeceasing him were Clint Durkee, George Durkee, Doug Durkee and Dave Durkee. The Three Armstrong children are Joy Hennessey (Steven) and Jody Armstrong, who survive him and Mark Armstrong, who predeceased him.

In 1995, Jim married Dale Evarts and her two children are Wendell Evarts (Erica) and Wendy Evarts.

Jim was a quiet man, a friend and his word was good.

A memorial service and interment will be at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are under the care of the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc.

Online condolences may be left by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.

To plant a tree in memory of James Armstrong as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News