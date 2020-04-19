Feb. 6, 1935 — April 15, 2020
SARATOGA SPRINGS — James Robert Logan, age 85, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020 at Saratoga Hospital with his beloved wife by his side.
He was born on Feb. 6, 1935 in Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, the son of the late William “Bob” Logan and Lacey McCauley Logan.
Jim attended Lincoln Institute and then joined the Air Force on March 13, 1952, where he served until Feb. 29, 1956.
Jim learned the culinary trade through the Airforce and subsequently worked at a number of restaurants throughout the Rochester and Saratoga area, primarily Chef’s Skillet in Rochester and the Grand Prix in Round Lake. Jim was an avid fisherman. He loved spending summers in Vermont and Cape Cod. One of his passions was mixing family and food as he loved to cook for everyone.
Jim is survived by his beloved wife, Catherine Tabor; children, Jeff (Jeanine), Paula (Frank), Thaddeus, Nicholas, Peggy, and Mary; his brother, George, and sister, Anne; and several grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends who will miss him dearly.
Including his parents, he was predeceased in death by his brother, Jewell, and sister, Peggy.
A funeral service and calling hours will be postponed to a later date due to the ongoing public health concerns of COVID-19.
Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
For online condolences, please visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
