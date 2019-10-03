Jan. 11, 1947 — Oct. 2, 2019
GLENS FALLS — James Robert Lamica was a loving father and grandfather.
After graduating from Queensbury High School he went on to serve in the US Navy Sea Bees as a Vietnam Veteran. He held a great love for his country and his family and though not a perfect husband or father, he will be greatly missed.
You have free articles remaining.
James was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kevin; and loving wife, Josephine. He is survived by his second wife, Linda; his children, Tammy and Mike (Smith); Stormy and Mike (Cardoso); Shayne and Curt (Plath); Roberta Lamica; Margaret and Tom (Traver); and Robert and Cheryl (Stewart); brother, Stephen; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.
James believed in living life to the fullest and requested no service or memorial.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.