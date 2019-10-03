{{featured_button_text}}

Jan. 11, 1947 — Oct. 2, 2019

GLENS FALLS — James Robert Lamica was a loving father and grandfather.

After graduating from Queensbury High School he went on to serve in the US Navy Sea Bees as a Vietnam Veteran. He held a great love for his country and his family and though not a perfect husband or father, he will be greatly missed.

James was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Kevin; and loving wife, Josephine. He is survived by his second wife, Linda; his children, Tammy and Mike (Smith); Stormy and Mike (Cardoso); Shayne and Curt (Plath); Roberta Lamica; Margaret and Tom (Traver); and Robert and Cheryl (Stewart); brother, Stephen; many grandchildren, great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

James believed in living life to the fullest and requested no service or memorial.

