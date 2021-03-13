Dec. 15, 1930—Mar. 10, 2021

NAPLES, FL—James Robert (Bob) Finnecy passed Wednesday, March 10, 2021 in Naples, Florida.

Bob, a long-time resident of Cleverdale, NY moved North upon retiring in 1992 from General Electric after working for 37 years. His career included numerous financial positions throughout the US and abroad, culminating at headquarters in Connecticut.

Living in the Adirondacks provided opportunity to indulge in downhill skiing and sailing. Bob and wife, Mary Ann, avid travelers spent winters in Europe, South America, Asia and Naples, Florida. They enjoyed fine dining, music and theater with annual trips to NYC attending The Met and Broadway. With Mary Ann, he devoted time remodeling a modest house into their beloved Lake George home.

Born December 15, 1930 in Oil City, PA, to Catherine Cassidy and Robert Finnecy, he graduated from Gannon University in 1953 where he also taught for a short period. After college he joined the U.S. Naval Aviation Cadet Program, serving in Pensacola, Florida; Guantanamo Bay, Cuba; and on the carrier USS Coral Sea in the Mediterranean Sea.