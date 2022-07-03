May 16, 1944—June 28, 2022

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — James R. Wilson, 78, passed away Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at Glens Falls Hospital with his family by his side.

Born in Albany on May 16, 1944, he was the son of the late James VanNorden Wilson and Frieda (Lynn) Wilson of Schroon Lake, NY.

He graduated from Schroon Lake Central School in 1962. Jim continued his education receiving his bachelor’s degree in education and followed with his master’s degree in education, both at SUNY Plattsburgh.

In 1967, Aug. 19, Jim married the love of his life, Norine Fitzgerald in Schenectady, NY when they began their long, loving journey together in the Glens Falls area.

Jim was a much-loved teacher dedicated and devoted to enriching the lives of his students during his 35 years of teaching at Harrison Avenue Elementary School in the South Glens Falls School District.

He was highly admired for his role as the President of the South Glens Falls Teacher’s Association for numerous years.

He also coached the SGF freshman boys’ basketball team for many years where he also coached both his sons, culminating his coaching career with an undefeated season during his younger son’s class.

He looked forward to annual spring vacations in Hilton Head, SC with family and friends. And he was most excited about hosting his grandchildren for their annual summer “Grammy and Grampy Camp.” He enjoyed golfing, traveling, family camping trips, and spending time with his friends and family.

Left to cherish his memory include his loving wife of nearly 55 years, Norine Wilson; his children: Scott Wilson of Wernersville, PA and Todd Wilson (Karen Kahl) of Towson, MD; grandchildren: Nicholas Wilson and Alyssa Wilson; sister-in-law, Jane O’Grady (Jim) of Melbourne, FL; along with several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Friends and family may call from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday July 6, 2022, at M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A funeral service will be conducted at 10 a.m. on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home by Deacon John McKeon, a close family relative from Ridgewood, NJ.

Rite of committal will follow at St. Mary’s Cemetery in South Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, Memorial donations in James’ memory can be made to the Moreau Emergency Squad (moreauems.org), who graciously helped him many times in the recent years, and the South Glens Falls Marathon Dance (shmd.org), which was very dear to his heart and where he donated much of his time helping to help others.

To view James’s Book of Memories and post online condolences please visit kilmerfuneralhome.com.