Dec. 5, 1938—June 27, 2021

LAKE LUZERNE — James R. “Ray” Henson, 82, of Gage Hill Rd., passed away Sunday afternoon, June 27, 2021 at his home.

Born on December 5, 1938 in Canton, NC to the late Blain and Mille (Haynes) Henson.

He married Margaret Fahey on May 29, 1981 in Enfield, CT. Together they enjoyed 40 years of marriage

Ray’s work at Albany International moved them to this area in 1983.

He was happiest when he was tending to his yard. Mowing and manicuring in the spring, summer and fall and skillfully moving snow in the winter months with his tractor. He also enjoyed watching television, and football.

He was predeceased by his parents and four siblings, Edith, Ruby, Troy and Ralph.

Survivors include: his wife, Margaret “Peggy” Henson; siblings: Betty Cope, Judith Henson, Roy Henson, Gary Henson all of Canton, NC; several nieces and nephews.

In keeping with Ray’s wishes, there are no calling hours or funeral services scheduled.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Brewer Funeral Home, Inc., 24 Church St., Lake Luzerne.

To express online condolences, please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com