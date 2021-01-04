May 19, 1944—Jan. 1, 2021
BLUE MOUNTAIN LAKE — James R. Meehan, Jr. of Blue Mountain Lake, died Jan. 1, 2021 at Mercy Living Center in Tupper Lake after a year-long illness. He was born May 19, 1944 in Utica, son of James R. Meehan, Sr and Christine Cardamone Meehan, graduated from Notre Dame High School in 1962, and from Mohawk Valley Community College in 1964, with an associate degree in Advertising Design and Production. On August 14, 1970, he married Tracy Ann Nelson at Historic Old St. John’s Church in Utica. Since 1976, they made their home in Blue Mountain Lake. For many years, Jim worked at the Adirondack Museum there, was an active member of the volunteer ambulance squad, and taught EMT classes for first responders. Born with spina bifida, he lived a totally independent life, until complications began to affect him this past year. In addition to his strength and determination in this regard, he also was an accomplished nature photographer, an artist, a voracious reader, and family historian fond of researching his Irish ancestors. He enjoyed his beloved Adirondacks, storytelling, was admired for his engaging sense of humor, love of music, movies, and all animals.
He is survived by his siblings, Martha (Dan) Middaugh of New Hartford, Michael (Rhonda) Meehan of Virginia Beach, Kevin (Alice) Meehan of Morgantown, WV, and Jon (Chad Therrien) Meehan of North Adams, MA, his in-laws Norman Jones, Kevin Nelson and Michelle Nelson Knight, many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends who mourn his passing, especially cousin Ben Cardamone and friend Skip Jones who he considered brothers. Besides his parents and beloved wife, Tracy, who died March 14, 2013, he was predeceased by a sister, Kathleen Jones, and a nephew, Daniel Jones.
In keeping with Jim’s wishes, there will be no services. A private burial for family will be at a time to be determined. Donations in Jim’s memory can be made to the Blue Mountain Lake Ambulance Squad, PO Box 207, Blue Mountain Lake, NY 12812. Please visit www.brewermillerfuneralhomes.com for online condolences.
