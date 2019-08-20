{{featured_button_text}}

May 27, 1936 — Aug. 16, 2019

QUEENSBURY — James R. Meade, 83, formerly of Johnsburg, passed away on Friday, Aug. 16, 2019 at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by his loving family.

Born May 27, 1936 in Pottersville, he was the son of the late Ashley and Leone (Loveland) Meade.

Jim married Angela Meyer in 1997 and the couple enjoyed 22 wonderful years together.

After many years of dedicated service, Jim retired as building superintendent at Warren County.

In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by his dearly beloved sister, Edna Belmore.

Those left to cherish his memory are his beloved wife, Angela Meade; two daughters, Kelly (Chris) Barker, Katie Bennett (Stephen Englert); and, from a previous marriage, a step-daughter, Theresa (Paul) Hicks and their family; and a step-son, Wayne (Tammy) Bukovinsky and their family; four sisters, Betty Sayers, Margaret (Myron “Oti”) Harrington, Geraldine Britton and Marie Montena; three brothers, Ashley Meade, Edwin (Carol) Meade and Daniel (Laura) Meade; also several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen St., Glens Falls, with the Rev. Paul Wagner officiating.

Interment with military honors will follow at Pine View Cemetery, Queensbury. Donations in memory of Jim, may be made to the Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, 543 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801. Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.

