November 6, 1954 – August 12, 2023

James R. Lynch, 68, entered into eternal rest on Saturday Aug. 12, 2023 at home in Speculator, NY. Jim was born in Yonkers, NY on Nov. 6, 1954 to Thomas P. and Eleanor Fitzgerald Lynch. He attended St. Anthony’s Catholic elementary school in Nanuet, NY and graduated from Monroe-Woodbury High School in Woodbury, NY in 1972. Jim served his country in the U.S. Army and was stationed in Texas, Florida and Germany during his time of service. He was a talented musician and sound engineer and was equally comfortable working in the studio or at live venues. Jim provided exceptional care for his mother Eleanor during the last years of her life.

Jim loved the Adirondack mountains and Loon Lake in particular. Jim was always popular and loved spending time with his friends and his family. He will always be remembered for his acts of kindness like teaching the local kids to waterski or how to use a telescope, or helping his neighbors out when they needed a hand.

Jim is survived by his two brothers Thomas F. Lynch (Nancy) of Gansevoort, NY, and Robert M. Lynch (Denise) of Fairfield, Ct. He is also survived by three nieces, Chelsea Fuchs (Drew) of Manchester, New Hampshire, Samantha Lynch of Fairfield, Ct, and Alexandra Lynch of Gansevoort, NY, as well as a great niece Piper Marie Fuchs, and great nephew Sawyer Charlie Fuchs, both of Manchester, NH.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday Aug. 21, 2023 at Chester Rural Cemetery (Also known as Leggett Cemetery) State Route 9 Chestertown. Open to all who would like to attend.

Donations in Jim’s name can be made to Adirondack council preserving water, air and wildlands at donate.adirondackcouncil.org. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc. 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY 12817.