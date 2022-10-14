Oct. 9, 1942—Oct. 13, 2022

CHESTERTOWN — James R. Hensler, 80, died Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022 at the home of his sister surrounded by his family.

Born Oct. 9, 1942 in Huntington, NY he was the son of the late James I. and Irene C. (Smith) Hensler.

Jim was a graduate of Adelphi University Class of 1965 where he studied pre-med and was in the top third of his class. He was a medical technologist for Glens Falls Hospital for 22 years. After the death of his father, he took over Hensler Printing and was the proprietor for 34 years.

Jim loved holidays and all the decorations. He collected Department 56 Heritage Village, and was a member of their club. He enjoyed his cat Chester. He will be remembered as a loving son and brother.

Besides his parents he is predeceased by his brother-in-law, Philip R. Mouton.

Survivors include his two sisters: Jeanne Hensler and Joyce Mouton both of Chestertown; and many cousins.

At Jim’s request there will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Monday, Oct. 17, 2022 at Chester Rural Cemetery, state Route 9, Chestertown, NY.

Jim’s family would like to thank his doctors and the nurses of High Peaks Hospice for their care and kindness.

Memorials may be made to High Peak’s Hospice, 454 Glen St., Glens Falls, NY 12801.

Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St., Chestertown, NY 12817.