July 9, 1948 — May 15, 2020

KINGSBURY – Friday, May 15, 2020, James R. Alexander, Sr., 71, of Kingsbury, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.

James was born on July 9, 1948 in Glens Falls, the son of the late Robert J. and June (Wagner) Alexander.

On July 15, 1967, he married Stephanie Granger at St. Mary’s Church in Hudson Falls.

For 33 years, James was employed with the town of Kingsbury Highway Department.

He loved camping with his wife and grandchildren and also having breakfast with his friends. His favorite memories were the many gatherings he had with his friends and family.

Besides his parents, James was predeceased by his brother, Daniel Alexander, his sister, Patty and his in laws, Adelbert and Shirley Granger.

Survivors include his wife of 53 years, Stephanie Alexander; his children, James (Grace) Alexander, Jr., Jaydeen (Kevin) Marr and Joshua Alexander; his sisters, Chris Alexander and Kathy (Terry) Garnsey; his beloved grandchildren, Lorrie Marr, Reanna Alexander, Kylie Alexander, Alexander Marr, Devin Marr and Mason Alexander; several special in-laws; and many nieces and nephews.