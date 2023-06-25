June 27, 1943—June 1, 2023

SEVIERVILLE, TN — James Robert Putnam, 79, passed away at home in Sevierville, TN.

Jim’s love of cars was his lifelong passion. He enjoyed car shows, working on his Corvette and driving through the Smokey Mountains. He was his happiest fixing things and helping friends, neighbors and people at work.

Jim was self-employed and continued to work long past retirement age. He found job satisfaction and purpose in the job. He became friends with many of his customers.

He is survived by his wife, Gail (Dimanno); sons: Todd of Fort Myers, FL and Jim; daughter-in-law, Andrea; and grandson, Jack all of Glens Falls.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.