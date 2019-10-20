QUEENSBURY — Canandaigua native James Pietropaolo died Oct. 13, 2019 in Queensbury, where he had lived since 2015. He was 87.
James earned his bachelor’s degree from Cornell University and his Master of Science degree from University of the South. He was a science teacher for 35 years with the majority at Geneva High School.
He and his wife, Patricia, married in 1967 and owned and operated Peter Paul’s Nurseries, a leading grower of carnivorous plants, at their Chaplin Road, Canandaigua home. They are the authors of a book, “Carnivorous Plants of the World.” He enjoyed sharing the bounty from his garden with friends and neighbors. His flowers, produce and apples from the tree he had grafted to produce six varieties were always appreciated. James was also known for his wine and champagne-making skills and his sense of humor.
He was predeceased by daughter, Robin Louise Pietropaolo; and brothers, Dominic and Joseph. Survivors include his wife, Patricia; daughter, Darcy Pietropaolo; grandsons, Chastant and Robson Shontz; son-in-law, David Shontz; and sister, Connie Blakesley.
At his request, no services will be held.
The family requests that in memory of James, people perform acts of kindness to others and make donations to their charity of choice.
