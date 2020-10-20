Jan. 13, 1948 — Oct. 18, 2020

QUEENSBURY — James P. Tarbell, 72, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on October 18, 2020, at home with his family by his side after a courageous battle with lung cancer.

Born January 13, 1948 in Fitchburg, MA to the late Olive (Jane) Booth and Leon Clifford Tarbell, Sr.

He joined the United States Navy after High School and served in Vietnam.

He worked for Adesa Corp. in New Jersey before retiring and moving to Queensbury where he worked part-time for the Lake George Steamboat Co. for the past 13 years.

Jim was an avid fisherman and enjoyed trips to Lake Okeechobee, FL with his friend, Pat. He also loved going to Wells, Maine with his “Muppie Pants”, his wife, Alesia and being by the ocean.

He was a member of the Wednesday squad of the Saratoga National Cemetery and a parishioner of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury, truly enjoying Father Busch’s homily.

He was predeceased by his brothers: Edward Tarbell and Leon Tarbell, Jr.