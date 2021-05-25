June 1, 1949—May 21, 2021
AUBURN—James P. DeChick, 71, of Auburn, passed away May 21, 2021 at Crouse Hospital, Syracuse following a battle with cancer.
Jim was born on June 1, 1949 to the late Daniel and Mary Lou Oliver DeChick. A graduate from Auburn Central High School he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Kent State University. He was a devoted husband, dedicated father, and proud grandfather. Jim proudly served as an Auburn Firefighter for 20 years, where he was well respected by his brother firefighters. He began his career with the department in 1980 and retired in the year 2000. After retirement, Jim continued to serve the community through the Auburn and Skaneateles School District’s transportation department for many years. An avid Yankees fan, he enjoyed playing softball, where he was known for his athleticism on the field. He enjoyed movies, pop culture, nature, and studying history. His storytelling and humor were unmatched.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Kathryn McNally DeChick; his sons: James P. Jr., (Melinda) DeChick of San Marcos, TX, and Gregory M. DeChick of Jordan; his daughter, Sara (Spencer) Layton of Weedsport; his grandchildren: Jax, Hadley and Makenzie Casper, and Everett DeChick; his sister, Bonnie Boglione of Auburn, his brother, Daniel DeChick of Glens Falls; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. He will be greatly missed by so many whose lives he has forever changed.
Private graveside services will be held in St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Fleming, where Jim will be laid to rest aside his mother and father.
Contributions in memory of Jim DeChick, may be made to the charity of your choice. Condolences may be offered to the family at whitechapelfh.com.
