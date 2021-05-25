James P. DeChick

Jim was born on June 1, 1949 to the late Daniel and Mary Lou Oliver DeChick. A graduate from Auburn Central High School he received a Bachelor of Arts Degree from Kent State University. He was a devoted husband, dedicated father, and proud grandfather. Jim proudly served as an Auburn Firefighter for 20 years, where he was well respected by his brother firefighters. He began his career with the department in 1980 and retired in the year 2000. After retirement, Jim continued to serve the community through the Auburn and Skaneateles School District’s transportation department for many years. An avid Yankees fan, he enjoyed playing softball, where he was known for his athleticism on the field. He enjoyed movies, pop culture, nature, and studying history. His storytelling and humor were unmatched.