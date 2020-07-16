April 10, 1938 — April 17, 2020

ARLINGTON, Mass. — James Michael Wood, age 82, died peacefully on April 17, 2020 at Park Avenue Health Center in Arlington, Massachusetts. James was born on April 10, 1938 in Fort Edward to Raymond Wood and Phyllis (Dill) Wood. Phyllis died when James was young and his father remarried Marilyn Stanley Wood. James graduated from Fort Edward High School in 1956. He then joined the Navy serving with Company 062-22nd Battalion- 2nd regiment.

Following the Navy, James married Theresa Smith and they had one daughter. They divorced in 1989. James began a career with computers working for the NSA, Arthur D Little, a brief stay in Chicago, started his own consulting company and then worked for Fidelity Investments. He enjoyed traveling abroad early in his career and spent many trips to his beloved Cape Cod and visiting family. He was a voracious reader and he loved the thrill of driving, good food, and music. He was a generous and caring man to those he loved.

James is survived by his daughter, Laura Harding; granddaughters: Chelsea and Elise Masson; sisters: Teresa Winchell and Karen Rapp; brother, Ronald Wood; sister-in-law, Virginia Wood; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He was predeceased by his brother, Raymond Wood Jr and parents.

James was loved by all that knew him and will be dearly missed. If desired, contributions can be made to the Arlington Food Pantry in Massachusetts.

