James Michael Powell

Jim graduated from Lake George High School in 1986 and Penn State University in 1990. He was very proud to be a Nittany Lion. He then went on to navigator training at Mather Air Force Base in California. After completing his education at Mather, Jim was stationed at Dyess AFB in Abilene, Texas. While stationed at Dyess, he married Joanna Prouty in 1995. Shortly after their marriage, they were transferred to Little Rock AFB in Arkansas. It was during this assignment that they decided it was time to put down some roots and start a family so they relocated to Lake George and Jim was hired at the 109th Air Lift Squadron at Stratton Base in Scotia. Jim loved his time at Stratton. He rose in the ranks from Instructor Navigator to Chief Navigator. He served as deployment commander for Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica and Operation Raven Dew in Greenland. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and multiple Aerial Achievement Awards. He flew pole to pole, Antarctica to Greenland. During his career, he set foot on every continent. He was a very proud Air Force officer and navigator. He retired after 26 honorable years.