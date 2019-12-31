LAKE GEORGE — James Michael Powell, Lt. Col. (Ret.), passed away at Glens Falls Hospital surrounded by family. He was 51.
Jim is survived by his wife, Joanna and their children, Caitlin and Timothy (TJ). He is also survived by his parents, Jeannie and Glenn Powell of Lake George and Palm Harbor, Florida; his sister, Kim (Paul Winshman) of Hopkinton Massachusetts; his brother, Randy (Heather) of Lake George. He was uncle to Lynette, Derek, Kayla and Breanna Winshman, all of Hopkinton, Massachusetts.
Jim graduated from Lake George High School in 1986 and Penn State University in 1990. He was very proud to be a Nittany Lion. He then went on to navigator training at Mather Air Force Base in California. After completing his education at Mather, Jim was stationed at Dyess AFB in Abilene, Texas. While stationed at Dyess, he married Joanna Prouty in 1995. Shortly after their marriage, they were transferred to Little Rock AFB in Arkansas. It was during this assignment that they decided it was time to put down some roots and start a family so they relocated to Lake George and Jim was hired at the 109th Air Lift Squadron at Stratton Base in Scotia. Jim loved his time at Stratton. He rose in the ranks from Instructor Navigator to Chief Navigator. He served as deployment commander for Operation Deep Freeze in Antarctica and Operation Raven Dew in Greenland. He was awarded the Meritorious Service Medal and multiple Aerial Achievement Awards. He flew pole to pole, Antarctica to Greenland. During his career, he set foot on every continent. He was a very proud Air Force officer and navigator. He retired after 26 honorable years.
In 1998, Jim became a very proud father to his first child, Caitlin, and 18 months later to his son, Timothy. They meant everything to Jim. He loved being their Dad. He coached T-ball, he helped with Cub Scout meetings and as long as he was not deployed, he never missed any of their events.
He also proudly served on the Lake George Board of Education and the Lake George Scholarship Association.
Jim always had a kind word for people and a smile on his face. He was generous, funny, and a true gentleman. He will be greatly missed.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Jan. 13, 2020 at Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
Burial will follow with full military honors at 1 p.m. at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Saratoga.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Jim’s memory to the USO at USO.ORG or PO Box 96860 Washington, DC 20077-7677 or the Lake George Scholarship Association at Lake George High School, 381 Canada St., Lake George, NY 12845.
For those who wish, a special remembrance may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
“Once you have tasted flight, you will forever walk the earth with your eyes turned skyward, for there you have been, and there you will always long to return.”
— Leonardo da Vinci
