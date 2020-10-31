GREENWICH — James Merritt Roberts, Greenwich resident and beloved husband, father, and grandfather, died in his sleep on October 28, 2020 at the age of 80.
Jim is survived by his wife Barbara; his children: Matthew Roberts, Lauren McGrath, Caitlin Shann, and Reyna Agarano; and his grandchildren: Sofia Bolier, Kalen Agarano, and Selena Agarano.
Jim grew up in Rye, New York with his sister Ruth and brother Tom. He served in the U.S. Army 10th Artillery and had a passion for WWII airplanes and tanks. He attended the School of Visual Arts in New York City in the 1960s and in 1983 he earned a Master of Social Work. He was a social worker until he retired.
Jim loved jazz, collected books, and was known for his sense of humor. An avid outdoorsman, he was happiest hiking or gardening with his beloved dogs and cats by his side.
Calling hours for Jim will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 from 1-3pm at Flynn Bros. Inc., Funeral Home, 80 Main St. Greenwich, NY 12834.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions masks and social distancing will be required inside the funeral home with a maximum occupancy of 30 people.
Funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. He will be laid to rest with full military honors in the Gerald BH Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations in Jim’s name to be sent to your local food bank.
Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.
