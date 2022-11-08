Dec. 9, 1943—Nov. 2, 2022

STONY CREEK — James Mansfield, 78, of Stony Creek, son of the late Joseph and Marion (Robinson) Mansfield, passed away at Glens Falls Hospital on November 2, 2022.

James came into this world on December 9, 1943 in Poughkeepsie, NY. After graduating high school, James entered into the United States Air Force, proudly serving his country.

In 1970, James moved to Stony Creek to enjoy life in the North Country. James joined the Stony Creek Volunteer Fire Department, where he was still an active member when he passed away. He also served as fire chief for many years as well.

When not working, he could be found enjoying NASCAR, drag racing, and attending car shows. His favorite pastime was his love for hunting, where he could be found in the woods from sun up to sun down.

Predeceasing James is his fiance of 42 years, Elizabeth Irber.

James is survived by his son, Pat (Lisa) Mansfield; daughter, Darlene Waddell; stepchildren: Walt (Blanca) Obremsky and Dot (Heather White) Obremsky; grandchildren: Dillon (Alicia) Mansfield and Derek Mansfield, Randy Waddell; great-grandchildren: Ethan, Savannah, Paige, and Maddison Mansfield; siblings: Joseph and Maureen Mansfield.

A Celebration of Life will take place in spring of 2023.

Please visit www.alexanderfh.net for online guest book and condolences.