Sept. 18, 1929—Dec. 10, 2021

SOUTH GLENS FALLS — James M. Mitchell, 92, passed away peacefully on Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at The Pines of Glens Falls.

Born Sept. 18, 1929 in Bronxville, NY, he was the son of the late Mae (Martin) Mitchell.

On June 14, 1958, James married Martha Dorlon at the Glens Falls Presbyterian Church. He was a communicant of Our Lady of the Annunciation Church in Queensbury for many years.

Jim was employed by American Airlines for many years. During his time there, he was proud to have made the travel arrangements for The Beatles last tour. He traveled with the band and became friends over the course of the tour. Jim was also very active in community theater. He acted with the Rockland County Community Theater, the Glens Falls Community Theater and was particularly proud of his time spent with the Saratoga Homemade Theater. Jim made several commercials and TV appearances over the years. Most of all, Jim loved his family. He enjoyed spending time with them fishing at Osgood Pond, playing golf, and vacationing at their summer home on Lake Clear. He will be greatly missed by many.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife of 63 years, Martha Mitchell, his sons; James Mitchell (Cheri), Mark Mitchell (Marianne), and Christopher “Kipper” Mitchell (Kim), his daughters; Catherine “Cady” Kilpeck (Tim), and Anne Clark (Rick), his grandchildren; Megan Mitchell, Cooper, Molly, and Finnegan Mitchell, Hannah and Noah Mitchell, Becca and Maggie Kilpeck, and Connor and Hunter Clark, as well as many friends.

Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 14, 2021 at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 136 Main St., South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021 at St. Michael the Archangel Church, 80 Saratoga Ave., South Glens Falls, NY with Rev. Guy A. Childs, Pastor, officiating.

Rite of Committal will follow Mass at the Pine View Cemetery in Queensbury.

Memorial donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Double H Hole in the Woods Ranch, 97 Hidden Valley Rd, Lake Luzerne, NY 12846, or to the South High Marathon Dance, 42 Merritt Road, South Glens Falls, NY 12803.

To leave online condolences please visit www.kilmerfuneralhome.com.