Sept. 13, 1931—Sept. 6, 2022

LONG ISLAND — James Leo Nason, 90, passed away Tuesday, September 6, 2022 surrounded by his family.

Born September 13, 1931 in Saranac Lake, NY, he was the last of the 11 children of William and Mina (Haskins) Nason.

James had resided in Fort Edward and Glens Falls before settling on Long Island with his wife and children. He and his wife Dorothy had just celebrated their 72nd wedding anniversary.

In addition to his parents and siblings, he was predeceased by his daughter, Debra Longo, his son, Russell Nason; and son-in-law, Gary Beasley.

Survivors include his loving and devoted wife, Dorothy (Ruff) Nason; his children: Susan Beasley, Joan (Charles) Kyriacou, Glenn Nason, Jesse (Michelle) Nason, Adam (Jennifer) Nason; and daughter-in-law, Grace Nason; 20 grandchildren; and 21 great-grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, September 10, 2022 at Flynn Bros. Inc., Funeral Home, 13 Gates Ave., Schuylerville, NY 12871 with Celebrant Jason Easton, officiating. Burial will follow in Southside Cemetery, South Glens Falls.

Friends may call on Saturday at the funeral home from 9:00-11:00 a.m. prior to the service.

Online condolences can be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.