Oct. 27, 1940 — Aug. 12, 2019
GRANVILLE — James L. Holcomb took his earthly leave on Monday, Aug. 12, 2019 at the the Slate Valley Center in North Granville.
Jim was born Oct. 27, 1940 in Granville, the son of the late LeRoy and Eva (Hurlburt) Holcomb.
He was a 1959 graduate of Granville High School. Jim was a proud veteran of the U.S. Air Force, enlisting following graduation. Some of his destinations during his service were Texas, Alaska and South Dakota.
Jim married the love of his life, Lorraine Tifft, on March 6, 1965. Together they raised their family. Family was of paramount importance to Jim. He lived by the rule that a man’s job was to care for his family, no matter what. This was a principle he instilled in his sons and taught them by his example.
Jim retired from General Electric in Rutland, Vermont, after 35 years of service. He also worked at Price Chopper for 10 years during his retirement.
Jim and Lorraine enjoyed traveling. Some special trips were to Hershey, Pennsylvania, Nashville — when Jim was photographed on the stage of the Grand Old Opry — and the Caribbean.
Music was Jim’s passion. He loved karaoke and one of his favorite types of music was good old traditional country music. Jim was a man of strong faith. He recognized that his faith was the source of his strength. His music became an expression of that faith. When Jim sang during a church service, his voice reflected his strong love and praise for God. His son, PJ and grandson, Andrew, were influenced by their grandfather’s musical talents. As parents and grandparents, Jim and Lorraine provided a healthy environment for the development of their musical talent.
Jim’s love for his children and grandchildren knew no boundaries, and they were a source of pride in all they accomplished.
Jim was predeceased by his parents.
He will be missed by his beloved wife, Lorraine; and his sons, Paul Holcomb (Lois Deborah) and Phillip Holcomb (Tammy), all of Granville. He was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Adam, Andrew, Abigail, Alexander, Angelo, Annalise and Abraham Holcomb, Jessica Cartier and James, Jennifer, Charles and Seth Greenough; and 12 great-grandchildren, Isabelle, Kevin Jr., Lylah, Lily, Gigi, Felix, Tessa, Mason, Krya, Amelia, Layla and Hunter. Jim is also survived by his sisters, Eva Bradley and Ethel Tifft, both of Granville; and many nieces and nephews. He will also be missed at gatherings of his karaoke friends, church friends and McDonald’s and Dunkin Donuts coffee drinking buddies.
A funeral service will be held at noon Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Granville Baptist Church, 23 Quaker St., Granville, with the Rev. James Peterson presiding. Friends may call from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Full military honors will be shown following the funeral. Friends and family are invited to a social gathering in the fellowship hall of the church following the funeral and military honors.
Special thanks to Larry and Kathy Tifft, Leon and Ethel Tifft, Ralph and Janet Pagan, Joe and Eva Bradley and Mary Jane and Jack Tifft for their unconditional support and love.
The Holcomb family requests donations made to the Granville Rescue Squad or Granville Baptist Church in Jim’s memory.
Arrangements were entrusted to the Robert M. King Funeral Home, 23 Church St., Granville. Online condolences may be made at www.robertmkingfuneralhome.com.
