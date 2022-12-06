Aug. 9, 1967—Dec. 2, 2022
MIDDLE GROVE — James L. Burnette, age 55, passed away on Friday, December 2, 2022 at his home in Middle Grove.
He was born on August 9, 1967, the son of Raymond Edward Burnette and Dorothy Crandall Freebern.
James was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed the beautiful views of the Adirondacks throughout the year. He loved spending his free time hunting, fishing, camping and in nature. His greatest joy was time spent at Long Lake with family and friends. We will miss his kind and humble spirit.
James is survived by his stepfather, Robert Freebern and mother, Dorothy Freebern; daughter, Shelby Pierce; sons: Joshua Burnette, Hunter Burnette, Robert Pierce; sisters: Jennifer Burnette, Stephanie Fuller; half-brothers: Raymond Burnette, Tim LaCross; and many friends who will miss him dearly.
A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at Compassionate Funeral Care, 402 Maple Ave., (Rte. 9 and/or Marion Ave.), Saratoga Springs, NY. Family and friends may call from 5:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
For online condolences, visit www.compassionatefuneralcare.com.
