James Joseph Ingalls Jr.

Feb. 17, 1978 — July 25, 2019

HUDSON FALLS — It is with great sadness that the family of James J. Ingalls Jr. announces his unexpected passing on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Wayne, Michigan.

Born on Feb. 17, 1978, from Hudson Falls, he was predeceased by his mother, Beverly Dickson; his father, James J. Ingalls Sr.; his niece, Genessa Marie; and cousin and best friend, Christopher Dickson.

James loved cooking and finding new recipes to add to his love of food and being a chef. Cooking was his passion, along with spending time with his children and family. He worked as a chef at George’s Restaurant in Lake George, Sweet Basil and The Silo in Queensbury.

James, his wife and family moved to Las Vegas in 2012, joining his fathers team at Clearwater Paper Mill.

James is survived by and will forever be remembered by his wife and soulmate, April Ingalls; his children, Alexis and James J. Ingalls III, Ian Brunell and Miley and Abigail Bolen; his stepmother, Donna Ingalls; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Amanda and Dan Tubbs, Tammy and Ken McDermott; brother, TJ Coon; his niece and nephews, Ryan Breault, Sebastian Coon and Ashley Weaver; cousins, Jason and Kayla Duers, Stacia and Jeff Alden; his aunts and uncles, Sue and Jeff Cullen, Pat and Albert Allen, Gerald and Sue Dickson; and so many other loving family members, friends and colleagues.

A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 1208 Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls. Please, all friends and family are welcome to join us.

