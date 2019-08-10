James Joseph Ingalls Jr.

Feb. 17, 1978 — July 25, 2019
HUDSON FALLS — It is with great sadness that the family of James J. Ingalls Jr. announces his unexpected passing on Thursday, July 25, 2019, in Wayne, Michigan.
Born on Feb. 17, 1978, from Hudson Falls, he was predeceased by his mother, Beverly Dickson; his father, James J. Ingalls Sr.; his niece, Genessa Marie; and cousin and best friend, Christopher Dickson.
James loved cooking and finding new recipes to add to his love of food and being a chef. Cooking was his passion, along with spending time with his children and family. He worked as a chef at George’s Restaurant in Lake George, Sweet Basil and The Silo in Queensbury.
James, his wife and family moved to Las Vegas in 2012, joining his fathers team at Clearwater Paper Mill.
James is survived by and will forever be remembered by his wife and soulmate, April Ingalls; his children, Alexis and James J. Ingalls III, Ian Brunell and Miley and Abigail Bolen; his stepmother, Donna Ingalls; his sisters and brothers-in-law, Amanda and Dan Tubbs, Tammy and Ken McDermott; brother, TJ Coon; his niece and nephews, Ryan Breault, Sebastian Coon and Ashley Weaver; cousins, Jason and Kayla Duers, Stacia and Jeff Alden; his aunts and uncles, Sue and Jeff Cullen, Pat and Albert Allen, Gerald and Sue Dickson; and so many other loving family members, friends and colleagues.
A memorial will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, at St. Mary’s Cemetery, 1208 Burgoyne Ave., Hudson Falls. Please, all friends and family are welcome to join us.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Comments will not be posted if any of the following rules are violated:
- Comments must be contained to the topic of the articles only.
- Comments must be civil in tone and cannot contain personal insults directed toward another reader.
- Profanities cannot be used, including abbreviations or acronyms.
- Comments critical of crime or accident victims, or imply guilt are not allowed.
- Comments that are potentially libelous, including those that contain accusations not supported by facts are not allowed.
- Comments that appear to be taunting others who comment are not allowed.
- Comments should be brief and never more than 1,000 characters.