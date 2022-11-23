June 23, 1942—Nov. 19, 2022

KINGSBURY — James “Jimmy” Yates, 80, a longtime resident of Kingsbury, most recently of Glens Falls, passed away peacefully at his home on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Born June 23, 1942, in Woodbury, CT, he was the son of the late James Edward and Charlotte (Karrmann) Yates.

James was a graduate of Woodbury High in 1961. After high school, he proudly served in the United States Marines. During his military career he served in the military police as a Presidential Guard for President Johnson and he volunteered to go to Vietnam, where he served as a Staff Sergeant of the 3rd Reconnaissance Battalion.

On Sept. 20, 2019, James married his longtime companion, Jeanette Hamblin in Hudson Falls.

James was a hard worker throughout his life, after his service to his country, he worked on the family farm in Kingsbury, where he raised his children. He then went on to work as a subcontractor and then a carpenter for Cifone Construction Co.

After retiring he returned to farming, on the Mattison family farm.

He was a member of the American Legion, Post 574, in Hudson Falls. He enjoyed hunting, camping and fishing throughout the Adirondacks. For the last nine years, during the winter, alongside his wife, James snow birded to Florida. While in Florida, James volunteered his time, helping at the local food pantries. James will be greatly missed by his beloved puggle, Wiggles, whom he took for many walks throughout his day. Everyone who knew James will remember him as a good man, always willing to take care of those in need. He made a strong, lasting impact on those who knew him.

Survivors include his wife, Jeanette Yates; his first wife and mother of his children, Alice Yates; his children: Jennifer Yates (Earl), James A. “Jay” Yates, Niccolla (Jaime) Shaw, Michael (Elizabeth) Yates; his bonus children: James (Christine) Hamblin and Lisa Sweet; his grandchildren: Emilio Yates, Michael Boisvenue, Raynebow and Xaivier Shaw, Michael S. Yates, Daniela Yates, Tyler and Jimmy Hamblin, Ricky Sweet and Lakisha Gray; his great-grandson, Matthew Bullard; as well as several nieces and one nephew.

Friends may call Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m., at the Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.

Burial will take place at a later date, to be announced, at Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville.

Memorial donations in memory of James may be made to the American Legion, Post 574, 72 Pearl St., Hudson Falls, NY 12839.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.