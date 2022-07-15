James “Jimmy” Wilcox

Nov. 3, 1948—July 13, 2022

GREENWICH — James “Jimmy” Wilcox, 73, a resident of Greenwich, passed away Wednesday, July 13, 2022, at his residence following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born on Nov. 3, 1948, in Cambridge, NY, to the late Robert M. Sr. and Dorothy (Curtis) Wilcox.

Jimmy was a 1966 graduate of Greenwich Central School, and later went on to achieve his associate’s degree from SUNY Cobleskill. He worked and retired as a team leader for GE in Fort Edward in the shipping/receiving department. Jimmy had a funny sense of humor and could be a smart Alec from time to time. He was married to the love of his life Denise (DeRagon) Wilcox for 53 years and together they had four children. Together they enjoyed vacationing to Maine.

He enjoyed buying and selling antiques and had an extensive collection of milk bottles. After his retirement, he enjoyed taking day trips on his Harley or in his truck, to the Adirondacks and New Hampshire. Jimmy wasn’t one to sit still, he always seemed to be on the go. He loved hunting at his camp on Indian Lake with family and friends and taking in all that nature gave him.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brother-in-law Carl Derby.

He is survived by his beloved wife, Denise (DeRagon) Wilcox of Greenwich; children: Bonnie (David) Boddery of Greenwich, Kate (David) Wasserman of Ballston Spa, James Wilcox Jr. of Greenwich, and Stephen (Jennifer) Wilcox of Greenwich; grandchildren: Emilee (Max) English, Kyle, Gage, and Seth Boddery, Maddalyn and Kendyl Wasserman, Hayley, and Cameron Wilcox; sisters: Linda (James) McKernon, Barbara E. Derby and Margaret Gray; brother, Robert M. (Glenda) Wilcox Jr.; mother-in-law, Joan DeRagon; several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Flynn Bros, Inc. 80 Main St, Greenwich, NY, 12834 with Rev. Debbie Earthrowl officiating. Family and friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.

Donations in his memory may be made to Boy Scouts Troop 27, 58 Academy St, Greenwich, NY, 12834.

Online condolences and messages to the family may be made at www.flynnbrosinc.com.