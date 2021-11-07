Nov. 14, 1946—Oct. 26, 2021

SYRACUSE — James “Jimmy” Vincent Donovan, M.D., 74, passed away Tuesday, October 26, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Syracuse.

Jimmy was born in Glens Falls on November 14, 1946 to Dennis “Denny” and Rose (Guglielmo) Donovan. Growing up in the “East End,” Jimmy experienced the joy and love of being surrounded by his large extended family, all of whom were just steps away from his mom’s (known lovingly to most as Aunt Rose’s) house. His neighborhood was filled with both maternal and paternal relatives, and he loved his cousins fiercely, thinking of them as his siblings.

As a young man, Jimmy enjoyed spending summers at the family farm in Argyle. He developed a love for horses and, at one point, owned eight of his own. Some of Jimmy’s happiest memories were riding the trails and camping with his Palomino, “Boots,” at Shelving Rock and barrel racing with his Quarter Horse, “Gypsy,” winning numerous ribbons at local gymkhanas.

After graduating from medical school, Jimmy settled down in the Syracuse area and established his own psychiatric practice, where he treated patients for some 33 years. He was beloved by his colleagues, friends, and patients.

He and his friend, Jose, raised two children, Elisa and Billy, in their time together in Syracuse. They loved traveling together as a family, both nationally and internationally, as well as spending summers at Snooks Pond.

People naturally gravitated toward Jimmy, who was known for his witty one-liners and his sense of humor. He made friends easily and was well respected for his integrity and intellect, not to mention his welcoming smile and mischievous grin.

Jimmy was predeceased by his parents; his daughter, Elisa Rose Donovan Vargas; and his sister, Nancy (Raymond) and their daughter, Kathleen Gifford.

Jimmy is survived by his friend, Jose Vargas, M.D., and their son, William “Billy” Donovan Vargas, M.D.; his nephew, James Gifford, and his son, Daniel Gifford; and numerous loving aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, November 9, 2021, from 5-7:00 p.m. at Singleton Funeral Home, 407 Bay Road, Queensbury, NY 12804.

Funeral will be private, for immediate family only, and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Jimmy’s favorite shelter: Helping Hounds Dog Rescue, 7268 Caswell Street, North Syracuse, NY 13212info@helpinghoundsny.com 315-446-5970 https://www.helpinghoundsdogrescue.org/donate.

Those who wish may make online condolences by visiting sbfuneralhome.com.