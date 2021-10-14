James "Jimmy" P. Oliver, Jr.

Jim graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1985. Following high school, he served five years active duty in the U.S. Navy as a helicopter mechanic. He was stationed in Norfolk, VA and Alameda, CA. He signed an extended year so he could travel and see the world on the USS Tripoli with an honorable discharge in 1990.

In 1993, Jim moved to Virginia and worked in the cellular communications industry for multiple cellular companies. With his cellular background, he joined Communication Electronics in Fairfax, VA in 1999. He started out as an installer and was promoted to Service Manager in 2008. He was truly dedicated to his job and worked right up to his death. Over the course of his cancer, he never allowed his treatments or surgeries to prevent him from doing the job he loved.

Jim’s prized possession was his Harley that he loved to ride with his wife. His loyal companions were his dog Sadie and his cats, Sandy and Andre. He is now reunited with his dogs Buddy, Deuce and Harley and his cats, Harley and Crystal.