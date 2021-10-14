July 13, 1966—Oct. 10, 2021
CULPEPER, VA — James “Jimmy” P. Oliver, Jr., 55, formerly of South Glens Falls, NY passed away peacefully at his home in Culpeper, VA with his wife by his side, on October 10, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born on July 13, 1966, in Glens Falls, NY, he was the son of James P. Oliver, Sr. and the late Jacqueline “Jackie” (Murray) Oliver.
James is survived by his wife, Kathleen (Mulchy) Oliver, whom he married on September 7, 1996. They recently celebrated their 25th wedding anniversary.
He is also survived by his brother Scott (Lori) Oliver of Queensbury; sister Lee-Ann (Dale) Stone; their two children: James and Aleea of South Glens Falls; his stepson Jerry Dalaba of Queensbury; stepdaughter Casey (John) Klem; and their son Benjamin of Billings, MT. He was the best “Grandpa” and will be greatly missed. Also survived by his stepmother, Donna (Burnham) Oliver; and stepsisters: Kari (Paul) Zurlo of Ausable Forks and Lori (Steve) Below of Saugerties; his sister-in-law Joan (Paul) Daly of Fonda and Laurie (Adam) Salzer of Nassau; brother-in-law Pat (Maryann) Mulchy of Amsterdam; brother-in-law Anthony Pileggi of Kellogg, ID; several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins; and countless family members who will never forget him.
Besides his mother Jackie, he was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Elaine Murray of Hudson Falls, NY, paternal grandparents, James and Florence Oliver of Hudson Falls, NY, his brother-in-law, Timothy Mulchy of Tribes Hill, NY and sister-in-law Nancy Pileggi of Kellogg, ID, and several aunts, uncles and niece.
Jim graduated from South Glens Falls High School in 1985. Following high school, he served five years active duty in the U.S. Navy as a helicopter mechanic. He was stationed in Norfolk, VA and Alameda, CA. He signed an extended year so he could travel and see the world on the USS Tripoli with an honorable discharge in 1990.
In 1993, Jim moved to Virginia and worked in the cellular communications industry for multiple cellular companies. With his cellular background, he joined Communication Electronics in Fairfax, VA in 1999. He started out as an installer and was promoted to Service Manager in 2008. He was truly dedicated to his job and worked right up to his death. Over the course of his cancer, he never allowed his treatments or surgeries to prevent him from doing the job he loved.
Jim’s prized possession was his Harley that he loved to ride with his wife. His loyal companions were his dog Sadie and his cats, Sandy and Andre. He is now reunited with his dogs Buddy, Deuce and Harley and his cats, Harley and Crystal.
His many interests were playing guitar, singing in several bands, and spending summers at his camp since childhood at Trout Lake. Jim and Kathy traveled to Jamaica several times and met life-long friends. Jim always looked forward to spending time with the light of his life, his grandson Ben. Jim was a devoted husband and beloved son, stepfather and grandfather. He was a genuine friend to countless people. We will all remember his infectious smile and laugh.
Friends may call from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at the Carleton Funeral Home Inc., 68 Main St., in Hudson Falls.
A memorial service will follow the calling hours, 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
A special thank you to his oncologist, nurses and technicians at Fairfax Hospital, the Hospice of Piedmont team and his special cousin, Karen (Murray) Martin.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Jim’s name can be made to the Sarcoma Foundation of America. Donate online: www.curesarcoma.org.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.
