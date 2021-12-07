May 13, 1940—Dec. 2, 2021

GLENS FALLS — James (Jim) West, of Queensbury, New York, 81, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 2, 2021 at Glens Falls Hospital with his beloved wife and caregiver Greta holding his hand. Jim loved social events and had a quick wit and a wonderful laugh, and he could be counted on for telling amazing stories. With his tremendous intellectual curiosity, he was a voracious reader, and it gave him an in-depth knowledge of both science and law. He had a great love of animals, and his three pups will miss him very much. Jim loved sailing, boating, and swimming on Lake George and hiking in the Adirondacks.

His career began in advertising sales for the Glens Falls radio station WSET, and he worked for Reader’s Digest. He was a classic entrepreneur who pioneered a whole industry with the establishment of TV Data, which employed 400 people in the area. His company enabled regional newspapers to publish accurate and informational television listings. After he sold that company, he worked nationwide for United Press International, and then he pivoted to founding Press Quote International with his wife, Greta, to publish stock listings in newspapers. Also, he worked around the country as a consultant and served on several boards.

Born James Elwyn West in White Plains, New York on May 13, 1940, and named after his grandfather James E. West who helped found children’s court and was the first Chief Scout Executive for the Boy Scouts of America, Jim was raised in Scarsdale, New York. He summered at Lake George every year of his childhood with his mother Jane Seelye West; his siblings Lynn, Sherry, and Tom; and many of his cousins and other family members at the extended family’s property named Joshua’s Rock, on Dunham’s Bay. He was the seventh generation of his family to fall in love with Lake George and spend time at our family compound. He moved to Queensbury, New York permanently in 1963.

Jim graduated from Scarsdale High School in Scarsdale, New York in 1958. At first he went to Colorado School for Mining to follow in his grandfather Elwyn Seelye’s footsteps, who was a prominent civil engineer that wrote the seminal text “Design,” but when he realized he had a mind for business he transferred to the University of Rochester where he majored in business and graduated in 1963.

He is predeceased by both of his parents, Jane and Arthur West as well as sisters: Lynn Rasmussen and Sharon Davies. He is survived by his brother, Thomas West (Renee). Jim will be forever loved by his children: Jim West (Amanda) and Brett West (Pam), Also, he will be missed by his grandchildren: Hannah, Jackson, Tucker (Team USA Luge Olympian), Tatum, and Gracie and various cousins, nieces, and nephews.

A celebration of his life will be at a later date.

Internment will be at a ceremony this summer at the family graveyard at Joshua’s Rock.

The family would like to thank the nurses and doctors of the Glens Falls Hospital for their tireless, and companionate care to Jim. Deepest appreciation to Dr. Kamal, Dr. Amy Hogan-Moulton, Dr. Pamela Daly, Dr. Bashir, Dr. Verral and the whole team at the Bay Ridge Rescue Squad. Lastly, it made Jim’s day to be accepted by Dr. Thomas Coppens as his primary doctor.

Tributes and personal memories of Jim may be posted at sbfuneralhome.com. Donations can be made in his name to your local animal shelter.