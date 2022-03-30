Oct. 1, 1943—March 26, 2022

LAKE GEORGE — James ‘Jim’ Sefren, 78, of Lake George, NY passed away on March 26, 2022 at home with his wife, Lynn, and close family at his side. Jim was born in Chicago, IL on October 1, 1943, the son of John Henry and Evelyn Julia Sefren.

Jim was a marvelous, funny and witty man. His life spanned decades of love, friendship, hobbies, patriotism, a passion for firefighting and the military. He loved Disney, gardening, bowling, metal-detecting, and much, much more. Jim was romantic, sentimental, dedicated to family and friends. Nothing was more important though than his love for his wife, Lynn.

Jim met the woman who stole his heart in July of 1969. Lynn will tell you when she first saw him, she claimed him for herself, and that’s the way it stayed for almost 54 years.

Jim always had a desire to help others and a natural inclination for adventure and action. This is what led him to a career in fire service. Jim earned multiple higher degrees in fire science, fire safety & technology, and a masters in industrial science and technology from ISU.

Prior to Jim’s career as a firefighter, he enlisted in the Air Force at the age of 18, was a Vietnam War Veteran, and participated in the Tet Offensive. Jim had a strong sense of duty to his country. That patriotism and love of country influenced later generations to follow in his footsteps. Jim had the honor of being the 1st Silver Dollar Salute to one of his niece’s. In recent years he continued his passion for the military in his role as a docent at the New York State Military Museum, in Saratoga Springs.

A man’s life and loves cannot be summed up in a few paragraphs. Jim touched many lives in his time with us. And he loved the family and friends who touched his heart. Now, he will be missed — in his living room, in the bowling alley, on the golf course and at the museum. Among the many people who will miss Jim, are his wife, Lynn, sister, Judie, and brother, Larry. He leaves behind many nieces, nephews, and beloved family members, and friends.

In lieu of flowers we respectfully request that donations be made to the Make-A-Wish Foundation – LiveLifeToTheMAX, which commemorates the loss of Jim and another much loved family member.

Calling hours will take place Thursday, March 31, 2022 from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804. A memorial service will follow at 6 p.m. which will be streamed on Zoom.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Zoom Information for James is the following:

Topic: James W. Sefren Funeral Service

Time: March 31, 2022 06:00 PM Eastern Time (US and Canada)

Meeting ID: 260 237 0862

Passcode: 000000