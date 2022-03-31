 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

James "Jim" Sefren

  • 0

LAKE GEORGE — James “Jim” Sefren, 78, of Lake George, NY passed away on March 26, 2022 at home with his wife, Lynn, and close family at his side.

A graveside service with military honors will be held Friday, April 1, 2022 at 11:30 a.m. at Gerald B. H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Social media may impact girls' mental health earlier than boys'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News