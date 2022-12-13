July 9, 1948—Dec. 6, 2022

GRAND RAPIDS, MI — James “Jim” Paul Dayton, 74, of Grand Rapids, MI, died December 6, 2022, following a struggle with sepsis. He was surrounded by his loving family as he left his earthly home.

Jim was born July 9, 1948, in Corinth, NY to Paul and Ruth (Carter) Dayton.

He attended Corinth High School and graduated from Marion College, Marion, IN with a bachelor’s degree in mathematics. He worked as a statistical planner at GTE/Verizon’s Corporate Office and retired after 30 years.

Jim was an active member of the churches he attended throughout the years. He played on the church softball team, led the Junior Bible Quiz Team, served as financial secretary/treasurer, and, with the help of his lifelong love and soulmate, created volumes of newsletters and a church potluck cookbook for their Sunday School class. Jim was most recently a member of the Friendship Christian Reformed Church in Byron Center, MI.

His greatest joy, second only to his daughters, was his grandchildren. He loved to follow them around watching their sporting events and was proud of the careers they had chosen. He was an avid collector of stamps, coins, baseball cards, and first edition Matchbox cars. He enjoyed playing cards with his friends, sharing a good joke, and sparking a good discussion on religion or politics. He had a love of information and trivia, but his true passion was for family history. He spent hours on his computer researching family history, cataloging family photographs, creating family video documentaries, traveling to genealogical research libraries and cemeteries on multiple occasions, collaborating with his youngest brother to author a book detailing the first six generations of Daytons in America, and quizzing his daughters and their families on their Mayflower Heritage every Thanksgiving.

Jim is predeceased by his daughter, Liza Michelle; his brother-in-law, Keith Tyler; brother, John Dayton; his sister, Mary Fuller; and his great-grandson, Noah Abdullah.

Survivors besides his loving wife of 54 years, Judith “Judy” (Potter) Dayton; include his sister, Priscilla Tyler of Pottstown, PA; a brother, Stephen (Nancy Klinger) Dayton of Gas City, IN; two daughters: Kari (Steve) Hermanson of Norton Shores, MI; and Jennifer (Rich) VanTol of Byron Center, MI; six grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at Friendship Christian Reformed Church, Byron Center, MI on Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will precede the service beginning at 9:30 a.m. The service will also be livestreamed at https://friendshipcrc.org/.

A graveside service will be held in the spring at the Corinth Rural Cemetery in Corinth, NY.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Faith Hospice https://faithhospicecare.org/ or The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research https://www.michaeljfox.org/.

Local arrangements are under the direction of the Densmore Funeral Home, Inc., 7 Sherman Ave., Corinth.