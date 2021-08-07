James “Jim” Nobile
QUEENSBURY — James “Jim” Nobile, 93, of Queensbury, passed away peacefully on August 4, 2021 at the Wesley Healthcare Center, Saratoga Springs.
Born in Brooklyn, NY, son of Frank and Emmanuela (Matera) Nobile. Jim and his family relocated to Ballston Spa. He retired from General Electric in Schenectady as a Tool Designer and the Secretary of Draftsmen’s Union. He was beloved by many patrons of local restaurants where he was a bartender for several years and became known as “Gentleman Jim”.
Jim was also owner of “Artworks” in Glens Falls, and a member of Harrisena Community Church, Queensbury.
Jim was very proud of being duly elected the Grand Knight of the Knights of Columbus, of Ballston Spa.
He loved all sports especially his NY Mets and was an avid hunter and fisherman. He was also well known for his elaborate flower gardens.
He was predeceased by his wife, Joan (2008) and Eleanor (2019), and infant son, Richard (1954).
He is survived by his daughter, Marianne (Henry) Kawecki; his sons: Jimmy Nobile and Chris (Sandra) Nobile; his daughter, Valerie (Joe) Childs; seven grandchildren; five great grandchildren; along with seven grand doggies.
Jim will be remembered as the kindhearted, outgoing man that he was.
Calling Hours will be held 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at the Regan Denny Stafford Funeral Home, 53 Quaker Road, Queensbury.
A Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at Harrisena Community Church, 1616 Ridge Road, Queensbury.
Donations can be made in memory of Jim to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Harrisena Church.
For those who wish, on line condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.
