July 23, 1937 — June 19, 2019
QUEENSBURY — James “Jim” M. Nolan, formerly of Queensbury, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, surrounded by his family.
He was born in Staten Island on July 23, 1937, the son of Matthew and Claribel (Jacobs) Nolan.￼
Jim’s early affinity for flying led from Civil Air Patrol to the Air Force, where out of Chester New York High School his gift for language propelled him into an Air Force Language School in Syracuse to learn Russian (between May of 1957 and January of 1958). From there, he went on to participate in one of the first ELINT (Electronic Intelligence) groups as part of the National Security Agency. He served from May 1957 to October 1960, part of that time in Germany, where he absorbed the German language as well.
He returned to the U.S., married Rosemary Russo of Silver Lake, and began a new chapter filled with family, friends and travel.
Beginning in 1976, he served in the National Guard and retired as a Sergeant First Class in 1997. He was licensed as an electrician, an inspector and a real estate agent. His propensity for travel and love of history led him all over the world.
He loved a good conversation the most; preferably with a beer and a glass of whiskey. He had the ability to bring people together, seeing value in all those around him. Those of us fortunate enough to share in these times, will miss this the most.
His generosity of spirit was powerful and welcomed by many organizations. He was a Master Mason, a member of the VFW (Veterans of Foreign Wars), The American Legion, The Elks, the Fraternal order of Eagles and many more. His associations gave him a pathway to help many other individuals and families.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his brother, Matthew Nolan; and brother-in-law, John Moskop.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Rosemary; his daughter, Cara Reinoehl and husband, Joseph; his son, Matthew Nolan and wife, Leah; his sister, Patricia Moskop; and sister-in-law, Gertrude Nolan.
Calling hours will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, June 30, at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury.
A memorial service will be held at 1:30 p.m. Monday, July 1, at the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Road, Schuylerville, with the Rev. Flossie Gage-Bates officiating.
In loving memory of Jim, contributions can be made to The Wounded Warrior Project, P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517 or through www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
