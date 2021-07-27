Oct. 7, 1931—July 21, 2021

QUEENSBURY — James “Jim” Anthony Gerrard passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021 surrounded by love at the Albany VA Medical Center after a long illness.

Jim was born on October 7, 1931 to the late Joseph Gerrard and Elizabeth (Moriarty) Gerrard. He was raised in New Bedford, MA, where he attended St. Mary’s School and served as an altar boy at St. James Church. He enjoyed playing baseball, as a South Paw pitcher, first baseman and right fielder, on several area teams. His dream was to be a professional ball player but, as is often the case, life had other plans.

Jim enlisted in the United States Navy in January 1951, during the Korean War, and was assigned to the USS Midway where he worked as a Commissary-man (Cook Apprentice). Jim sailed to many ports around the world during his service years. One of his favorite ports was Iwakuni, Japan, where he recorded his experience in a cherished scrapbook. Jim received many medals and commendations before discharging from his last duty station, Quonset Point, RI in January 1956. After his years of service, Jim went on to receive a diploma from the Culinary Institute in New Haven, CT (1957) and worked for 23 years as a Correctional Supervisor for the State of CT wherefrom he retired in 1982. During that time, he had also driven a commercial bus for many years as a second job.