Oct. 7, 1931—July 21, 2021
QUEENSBURY — James “Jim” Anthony Gerrard passed away peacefully on July 21, 2021 surrounded by love at the Albany VA Medical Center after a long illness.
Jim was born on October 7, 1931 to the late Joseph Gerrard and Elizabeth (Moriarty) Gerrard. He was raised in New Bedford, MA, where he attended St. Mary’s School and served as an altar boy at St. James Church. He enjoyed playing baseball, as a South Paw pitcher, first baseman and right fielder, on several area teams. His dream was to be a professional ball player but, as is often the case, life had other plans.
Jim enlisted in the United States Navy in January 1951, during the Korean War, and was assigned to the USS Midway where he worked as a Commissary-man (Cook Apprentice). Jim sailed to many ports around the world during his service years. One of his favorite ports was Iwakuni, Japan, where he recorded his experience in a cherished scrapbook. Jim received many medals and commendations before discharging from his last duty station, Quonset Point, RI in January 1956. After his years of service, Jim went on to receive a diploma from the Culinary Institute in New Haven, CT (1957) and worked for 23 years as a Correctional Supervisor for the State of CT wherefrom he retired in 1982. During that time, he had also driven a commercial bus for many years as a second job.
In 1977, Jim was reunited with his childhood sweetheart, Carolyn Iler, and they were married in Enfield, CT in 1978. Jim and Carolyn spent the next 40 years residing in Massachusetts, Florida and New York, enjoying various life experiences and the company of many good friends along the way. Jim never forgot where he was from — always referring to Massachusetts as “God’s Country” — and also never lost the unique accent from where he grew up (“he pahked the cah in Hahvahd Yahd”).
He retired to Florida twice, but ultimately moved back north and settled in Glens Falls/Queensbury, NY in 1984 and then again in 1997. He couldn’t stay retired for long and went on to work for Seri-Graphics as a screen printer and then the Warren County Sheriff’s Department as a Corrections Officer. Jim’s last retirement was from the Town of Queensbury where he had worked as a Court Officer for 11 years.
Jim followed MLB baseball games and was a lifelong loyal Boston Red Sox fan. Jim’s other early hobbies included operating a Ham Radio (“Jungle Jim”) and raising/showing Bullmastiff dogs. Throughout his lifetime, Jim was a car enthusiast, with a special penchant for red Mustangs; in addition, he cherished the companionship of several beloved cats and dogs; collected autographs of famous people; enjoyed watching old Westerns, game shows and sports on TV; and took pleasure in many leisurely car rides with Carolyn through the Adirondacks, New England and Florida. Jim’s silly sense of humor remained intact until the end, and he will be remembered with fondness by many who had the opportunity to know him.
Jim was pre-deceased by his wife of 40 years, Carolyn I. Gerrard (2018), step daughter Margaret Susan Shoen (1978), and step son Patrick Matthew Shoen (2009). Jim is survived by his children: Michael Gerrard and Maureen (Wilfred) Morrissette; his step sons: Tim Shoen, Steve Shoen and Mike Shoen; as well as his step daughters: Cathy DeSanti (Jim) and Marianne Shoen Hunter (Joe). Jim had many grandchildren he enjoyed spending time with over the years: Nicole (Maureen), Lindsay and Megan (Tim), Allison and Kristen (Cathy), Christopher and Sarah (Steve), Rob (Mike), Collin (Matthew), Danny and Carly (Marianne); as well as several great grandchildren: Jaelyn, Jaykob, Jianna and Juliano (Nicole), Brooklyn (Allison), and Sayde, Wyatt and Matthew (Rob).
The family would like to thank the Albany Stratton VA Medical Center, especially the 9C unit staff and Palliative Care Team, for the extraordinary care and compassion provided to Jim and his family throughout his stay.
Those wishing to remember Jim in a special way can make a memorial donation in his name to the DAV- Disabled American Veterans, PO Box 14301, Cincinnati, OH 45250-0301.
Calling hours will take place Wednesday, July 28, 2021 from 3 to 4 p.m. with a funeral service immediately to follow at 4 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804.
Burial will take place on Friday, August 6, 2021 from 1 to 2 p.m. at Pineview Cemetery with military honors.
Condolences may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.
