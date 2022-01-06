QUEENSBURY — James “Jim” Albert Johnson, 77, of Queensbury, NY passed away peacefully at his home on Dec. 26, 2021. Jim was predeceased by his father, Albert Carlos Johnson and his mother Thelma (Knight) Johnson of Glens Falls, NY.

Jim was a 1962 graduate of Glens Falls High School. He studied at Ohio Northern University. He worked locally in the restaurant industry for more than 40 years, most recently as Bar Manager at the Log Jam Restaurant and previously at Apple Annie’s Bar.

Jim loved boating on Lake George. He enjoyed golf and playing pool, winning several trophies over the years. He was a member of the pool league at The Full Moon Bar and Grill on Glen Lake Road.

Jim was a generous and kind man. He donated often to charities. He cherished his lifelong close friends and family. He loved animals, particularly his own cats and dogs.

Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Roslyn (Blanchard) Johnson of Queensbury; his daughter Wendy Surber and her husband Kevin Surber; two grandchildren: Brian and Matthew Surber of the Bay Area, CA; step-children: Louis and his wife Chris Fisher from Newcomb, NY and Kim Fisher from Stony Creek, NY; best pal for many years, William “Bill” Bechtold from Raleigh, NC.

A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Jim’s honor to your preferred charity.

Jim’s family would like to send out a heartfelt thank you to all of the people in his life who helped him in his time of need.

For those who wish, online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.sbfuneralhome.com.