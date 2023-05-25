Dec. 7, 1944—May 20, 2023

KINGSBURY — James J. Paradis, Jr., “Jim”, 78, a longtime resident of Kingsbury, passed away unexpectedly in his sleep on Saturday, May 20, 2023, at his home following a full day of work.

Born on Dec. 7, 1944, he was the son of the late James and Arlene (Lowell) Paradis, Sr.

Jim owned and operated James J. Paradis, Jr. Trucking for many years, contracting with Peckham Industries.

He was an Army Veteran, having served in Korea in 1963 until he was honorably discharged in 1965.

On Dec. 10, 1965, Jim married Carol Lakeman from Jonesport, ME. They were married for 48-plus years until her passing on June 7, 2014. Jim and Carol would often travel to their second home in Jonesport to visit Carol’s relatives and always stayed in Carol’s childhood home.

They took numerous cruises to Cozumel and other Caribbean destinations. Jim and Carol camped in Warrensburg for many summers staying in their beautiful Montana 5th wheel camper where they made many lifelong friends.

Jim was fortunate enough to find love again with his fiancee, Martha Mischko whom he loved dearly. He spent much of the next chapter of his life with Martha and their dog, Molly.

He was a member of the Elks Lodge BPOE #81 and the Lake George American Legion Post 374. Jim was an avid car collector and belonged to several local car clubs throughout his life.

Jim is survived by his two sisters: Polly (Bill) Marchese and their children: Nicole Marchese and Danny Marchese, Connie Chandler and her five daughters: Wendy (Bobby) Chesnut, Becky Reynolds, Terri (Tim) Larson, Amy Chandler, and Abby Chandler. Jim also leaves behind Shawn and Marie Johnson; Elaine and Dwayne Brown; as well as extended family all from Jonesport, ME. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews who reside locally.

No one can deny Jim loved his cold beer. He was a little rough around the edges at times, but no one was more honest and loyal. Jim enjoyed his hot rods with nephew Danny and brother-in-law, Bill. He certainly knew how to make a homemade spaghetti sauce that would surpass most. Jim enjoyed his competitive mowing with longtime neighbor, Renny.

We will love and miss you forever.

Friends may call from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, June 3, 2023, at Carleton Funeral Home, Inc., 68 Main St. in Hudson Falls. A reception will follow calling hours at the Elks Lodge BPOE #81, 32 Cronin Road in Queensbury.

Burial will be private at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be made by visiting www.carletonfuneralhome.net.