James J. Holser

Apr. 23, 1963—Nov. 20, 2021

QUEENSBURY — “The measure of a man is in the lives he’s touched.” This quote from Ernie Banks embodies the life of James Jay Holser.

Jim Holser, 58, passed away Saturday November 20, 2021. Jim was born April 23, 1963, to Jay and Marcia Holser of Williamsville, NY. He was a 1981 graduate of Williamsville North High School and received a degree from SUNY Cortland in 1986.

The legacy Jim left behind is not one that will soon be forgotten. Jim was able to touch the lives of every single person he met and exuded kindness in every facet of his life. There was not a person he met that was not instantly drawn in by his warmth and sense of humor. Jim had the most infectious and unforgettable laugh. When he laughed, it was with his whole heart, which sent a stream of joy straight through your soul.

Jim married his wife Kathy in 1993 and was the proud father of his son, Ben and his daughter, Rachael. His wife and two children were his entire world and Jim spent every second of every day being the best husband and father he could possibly be. He loved to share the accomplishments of his children and could not be any prouder. He could often be found with a little “shadow,” his beloved yellow lab, Tioga, named after his favorite camping spot.

There is nothing Jim loved more than a day on the water with his boat, the “Bubba Trout,” and his passion for the Adirondacks was unlike any other. Jim took comfort in the sound of an outboard engine, the call of loons and a sunrise over glass like water. He appreciated the beauty of nature and never took a single moment spent in it for granted.

Jim was the definition of a true friend, evidenced by his lifelong and tight-knit friendships, leading back to grade school. Jim enjoyed taking fishing and camping adventures with his friends that inevitably led to a far-fetched, yet somehow true story.

Jim was predeceased by his father, Jay Henry Holser.

Those left to carry on his legacy are his wife of 28 years, Kathleen Holser; his son, Benjamin Holser; his daughter, Rachael Holser; his mother, Marcia Holser; his sister, Deborah (Bruce) Willson; his brother, Bob (Sandra) Holser; his aunt and uncle; several nieces; nephews; cousins; and his devoted pet Tioga.

Calling hours will take place Friday, December 3, 2021 from 4:00 p.m.–7:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette Street, Queensbury. Family has requested that those attending in Jim’s honor please wear masks.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, December 4, 2021 at 1:00 p.m. at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church, 50 Mohican Street, Lake George with the Rev. Joseph Busch, pastor, officiating.

Donations in Jim’s memory may be made to Adirondack Center for Loon Conservation. Email info@adkloon.org to donate, please place “In memory of Jim Holser” in subject line.

Condolences and floral arrangements may be sent directly to Baker Funeral Home, 11 Lafayette St., Queensbury, NY 12804, or through www.bakerfuneralhome.com.