May 24, 1929—Oct. 13, 2022

FORT EDWARD — James J. Gannon, 93, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 13, 2022, at the Fort Hudson Nursing Home.

Born May 24, 1929, in Fort Edward, NY, James was the son of the late Lucien and Harriet (Knickerbocker) Gannon.

James proudly served his country in the United States Army from 1950-1952. Upon his return to the area, he married Phoebe Arsenault at St. Joseph’s Church on Aug. 5, 1956.

James was employed for many years by the Scott Paper Company in Fort Edward. He was known for his wonderful singing voice and could often be found singing on his front porch, or out back by the pool. He was a huge fan of Patsy Cline. After his retirement, he walked everywhere, often up to eight miles a day. He loved to stop at Stewart’s and have coffee and soda with his friends. He was an avid NY Mets fan and never missed a game on TV. James loved people and will always be remembered for his generous spirit and his willingness to help out anyone in need.

In addition to his parents, James is predeceased by his son, James J. Gannon Jr.; his brothers: Leonard Gannon. John Gannon (Nancy), and Earl Gannon (Thelma); his sisters: Frances Osgood (Harold), Leona Gannon, Evelyn Gannon (William), Harriet Smatko (Andrew), Geraldine Smatko (Joseph), Phyllis Smith (Clarence), and Barbara MacPherson (Minor).

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 66 years, Phoebe Gannon; his daughter, Colleen Fisher (Dan); his grandchildren: Daniel J. Fisher, Jill Fisher (Jim Knapp), and Olivia Fisher; his great-grandchildren: Drew and Ava Knapp; as well as several nieces and nephews; along with his wonderful neighbors; Bob and Jackie Shovah, and Dan and Delores Burch and their son, Pat.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, at the M.B. Kilmer Funeral Home, 82 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, 2022, at St. Joseph’s Church, 164 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY.

Rite of Committal will follow the service at St. Joseph’s Cemetery in Fort Edward.

Memorial donations in James’ name can be made to the Fort Hudson Foundation, 319 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828, to the Prospect Child and Family Center, 133 Aviation Road, Queensbury, NY 12804, or to the Fort Edward Booster Club, c/o Laurie Desourdy, 220 Broadway, Fort Edward, NY, 12828.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Fort Hudson Nursing Home for their excellent care of James over the years. He was very happy there and the family will always be appreciative.

